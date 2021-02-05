East Texas to lighten restrictions after COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain under 15% for 7 days

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith along with 18 other counties that make up Trauma Service Area-G, will lighten restrictions on capacity of restaurants and businesses.

On Friday, TSA-G reported hospitalization rates have remained under the 15% mark.

Businesses that were previously allowed to operate at no more than 50% will now be able to operate up to 75% of their total listed capacity.

Trauma Service Area-G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

Although lesser restrictions have kicked in under Governor Abbott’s GA-32 order, Smith County Judge Nathanial Moran reemphasized the need for individuals and businesses to remain diligent in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“I am exceedingly happy for our community that businesses are now able to operate at higher occupancy levels, but this is not the time to become complacent or unwise with our decision-making. With additional strains of the virus making their way to East Texas, and the need for more time to roll out the administration of vaccines, we should continue to make smart choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. We don’t want the positive trends to begin to reverse themselves.” Nathanial Moran, Smith County Judge

For Trauma Service Area-H, or Deep East Texas which contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler Counties, the hospitalization rates have yet to fall under the 15% mark.

As of Thursday, the total hospitalization rate for TSA-H is at 15%.