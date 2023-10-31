LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, the Texas Transportation Commission approved 83 statewide construction project to help improve safety measures for bicyclist and pedestrians.

In East Texas, Lufkin’s project will cost $4.8 million and will include new sidewalks and bikeways that aim at improving access and provide safe mobility options.

Official report a $1.7 million project will also construct “more than one mile of six foot wide sidewalks along Angelina Street from Groesbeck Avenue to Abney Avenue as well as along Atkinson Drive from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive.”

In the City of Huntington, commissioners approved nearly $130,000 reserved for bicycle and pedestrian master plan to evaluate new bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

According to a release, “in 2022 there were 830 pedestrians and 92 bicyclists killed, and over the last five years both have risen nearly 30-percent statewide.”

“People who walk and bike make up about 1 out of every 5 deaths on roadways here in Texas,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner, Alvin New. “These projects will help the state move closer toward the goal of zero deaths by giving people a place to walk and bike separate from traffic.”

According to a press release from TxDOT, multiple maintenance contracts were approved for Lufkin, Angelina, Houston and Trinity county that will include limestone rock asphalt materials to be used on road repairs on BU 69.