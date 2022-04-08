MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff.
At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive.
The child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property… and had exited the residence without the guardian’s knowledge.”
The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Sheriff Brandon Fletcher says the initial investigation has shown it appears to be an accident.
“This incident is a horrible tragedy and any loss of life, with anyone, is difficult, especially a young child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family during this time.”Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.