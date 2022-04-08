MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff.

At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive.

The child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property… and had exited the residence without the guardian’s knowledge.”

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Sheriff Brandon Fletcher says the initial investigation has shown it appears to be an accident.

“This incident is a horrible tragedy and any loss of life, with anyone, is difficult, especially a young child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family during this time.” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.