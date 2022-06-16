WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas.

Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report.

Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities.

62% of Texans said safety is one of their daily concerns. This was 13% more than in 2021.

Texas has higher crime rates than the national average, but it has the lowest rates in the West South Central region, said the report.

Although some Texas cities are seeing less crime, this is still an issue. In the state there was a 7% increase in the violent crime rate from the previous year.

The most popular crime in the state was package theft. 21% of people said they were victims to porch pirates in the past 12 months before the survey.

48% of those who responded to the survey also said they use personal protection. The most common self defense item people carry in the Lone Star State is a pocket knife or self-defense knife, according to the report.

61% of residents also said they worry about gun violence everyday.