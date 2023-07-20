TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is home to some pretty great small towns, festivals and attractions. Two of which need your support to be featured on a national TV show.

The City of Texarkana and the City of Rusk have both been named finalists for the “Viewer’s Choice” episode of “The Daytripper” for season 14.

In the show, host Chet Garner takes day trips to visit unique Texas communities to show off their well known landmarks.

16 towns have been selected for you and the rest of the state to vote for.

Right now, Texarkana is going up against Jasper, and Rusk against Galveston.

Voting gives both cities the opportunity to spotlight their local businesses and downtown areas.

The final winner will be announced on Aug. 1 and if you’d like to support our East Texas towns, you can cast your vote here.