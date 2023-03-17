TYLER, Texas (KETK) — ETX Brewery in Tyler celebrated big for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We just came out here with a group of friends on St. Paddy’s Day. We are going to try some of their green beer and maybe some of their Irish food,” said customer, Michael Peterson.

The owner of the brewery, Brian Gilstrap, said they bring Ireland all the way to Tyler.

“We literally go all out. We got green beer which is a staple, everybody wants a big huge beer. We have a ton of Irish dishes and Irish dishes with flare,” said Gilstrap.

People of all ages and backgrounds come together as a community decked out in green.

“Everyone has a little Irish in them on St. Patrick’s day, so it’s fun to celebrate and it’s a great holiday for the kids too and we just have a great time with it,” said customer, Rebecca Candler.

Some people use March 17 as a day to remember their heritage.

“My family came over to America in 1610 and came to Texas after the Civil War,” said customer Ray “Muddy” Waters.

Many from an Irish heritage wore traditional Irish clothing. East Texans can agree that it’s a time to laugh and have a good time.

“The friendships that you can get, some consider it a silly drunken holiday but when you really think about it people get together and have a good time,” said Candler.

No matter who you are and your background, everyone is welcome to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Gilstrap said one day to celebrate isn’t enough, so ETX Brewery will be open until 11 p.m. on March 18 to continue the festivities.