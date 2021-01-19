East Texas U.S. Attorney to step down from post on Tuesday

(KETK)- Stephen J. Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas announced he will leave his position on Tuesday.

Cox also said his departure will be official at 11:59 p.m.

“The opportunity to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas has been a distinct honor and privilege for which I will be forever grateful,” said Cox. “The opportunity to serve the people of the Great State of Texas, and to work alongside the fine men and women of our office, has been nothing short of humbling.”

During Cox’s time on the bench, the district focused on complex fraud and white-collar enforcement, as well as healthcare, financial and antitrust crimes. They also worked on a new transnational elder fraud initiative to combat international crime rings targeting seniors. The U.S. attorney also grew relationships with law enforcement and focused on stopping the rise in gun crimes in Port Arthur and the Golden Triangle.

Nicholas Ganjei, a career federal prosecutor and EDTX’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney, will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney, after Cox steps down. Ganjei will become the first Persian-American in the 174-year long history of the District to serve as EDTX’s U.S. Attorney, according to Cox’s office.

“I expect the transition to be seamless,” said Cox. “Nick and I worked hand-in-glove on setting these office priorities and putting our signature initiatives into motion. Although I am passing the torch, I’m excited to see where Nick and the leadership team take the office next.”

Cox will work in the private sector once more, and he will share more about his future career plans soon. For now, Cox plans to spend time with his family and travel.