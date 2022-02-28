NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Mariia Semenichenko is attending Stephen F. Austin State University to get her masters in social work and has been playing basketball for five years.

“They are scared. No one expected war,” said Mariia Semenichenko, a Ukrainian SFA student.

Her family is across the ocean in Ukraine fighting for their lives.

“Putin says they’re rescuing us, and they’re not rescuing us. We don’t know where it came from. They’re coming to our cities, they’re killing our children, women, elderly, men,” said Semenichenko.

Mariia’s mother who is a basketball coach was even stuck in a shelter with 12 children in Kyiv. She and the children were rescued by volunteers Sunday.

“I feel helpless because I am here you know, and a lot of people tell me, ‘Oh you are here, you should be happy you know, that you are safe.’ But it’s not like that. I just feel helpless and they are terrified, scared for their lives. I just hope I have a home to come back to, a family to come back to,” said Semenichenko.

She finds hope in people like Paul Gray, the U.S Army Purple Heart recipient from Tyler. He’s not trapped in Ukraine, but choosing to stay to help the country.

“A lot of young Ukrainians, they are the first generation of independence in their country. Something their families and people have wanted for centuries. So it’s not something they are obligated to do, but they want to do it,” said Paul Gray, a U.S Army veteran in Ukraine.

Gray has joined with other veterans to help teach men how to fight a war. Mariia says people like Gray give Ukraine hope, and knows her country will not go down without a fight.

“The whole country is united, and we aren’t going to surrender,” said Semenichenko.

Ukraine has received a lot of help from other countries. All they ask for is help with food, water and donations for their soldiers.