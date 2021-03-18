East Texas vehicle goes up in flames after lightning strike, two passengers not injured

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two people are thanking their lucky stars after a very scary incident Wednesday morning when their car was struck by lightning.

While driving from Athens to Corsicana on HWY 31, the driver said they “heard a loud boom” and then everything on the dashboard started flashing.

The truck then suddenly shut down in the middle of the highway. The driver was able to coast to the shoulder and saw flames coming from under the dash.

Thankfully, the Kerens Volunteer Fire Department said that both people were able to get out without being hurt. The identities of the two passengers were not released.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KETK News App from the App Store or Google Play.