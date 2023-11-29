TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Across 14 states there have been reports of a “mystery” dog respiratory infection.

The illness is highly contagious and in some cases have resulted in death. As of now, there are no confirmed cases in Texas.

“Everyone is calling and you know its scary right?” said Dr. Seth Shirey, owner of Rose City Animal Clinic.

Shirey said he does not believe this illness is a mystery.

“I think we are just having an abnormal outbreak of all of the old things. It’s scaring people into thinking its something new,” said Shirey.

Shirey said to be on the look out for a runny nose, sluggishness and an extreme cough that will not stop.

“In some dogs it will progress to pneumonia and then to viral or bacterial pneumonia, fluid in the lungs and then untreated and even if they are treated, they could die from it,” said Shirey.

Shirey encourages dog owners to avoid dog parks and boarding, especially during the holiday travel season.

“Most people will not have to worry about this unless you are going to dog shows or boarding their dog in multiple places, traveling across the country or having their dogs in kennel areas under an airplane,” said Shirey.

While there is no known medication to help prevent the illness, people can take preventative measures.

“Get your vaccines, do you normal yearly things. The only thing you might do that you haven’t done in the past is an influenza vaccine, not that its fixing this new issue, but that its a good idea to have if you’re traveling,” said Shirey.