TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Quilters’ Guild of East Texas honored 20 veterans touched by war with Quilts of Valor during a celebration on July 13 at First Christian Church in Tyler.

The two-hour-long ceremony started at 10 a.m. and was followed by a brisket lunch for 156 veterans, family and guild members.

“We just wanted to make this special. And one of the things for me, many of our quilt guild members had never seen an award ceremony. And even if we award one, we go through a little bit of a ceremony in that we tell about the Quilts of Valor and we tell about the veterans. And we wrap them and we give them a hug and a handshake and a thank you. So that goes on, whether it’s one or today 20.” Pat Graham, Quilts of Valor coordinator

Honored guests that attended the celebration include the Tyler and Jacksonville Marine Corps, the Tyler VFW and Camp V. 2023 is the second year the guild has held their Quilts of Valor ceremony to honor veterans.

