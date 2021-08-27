East Texas veterans react after 13 US military members killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The tragic events in Afghanistan are a reminder of the dangers our troops face every day.

Greg Wilson is a Marine Corps Veteran who fought in the First Gulf War.

“All the lost men…. 20 years worth of ‘em,” Wilson said.

While the United States has pressed forward with evacuations, many Americans still remain in Afghanistan.

“It’s horrible. Now they’ve got American people, they’ve got people that have assisted us for over 20 years to do a job and they’re all in danger,” said Sergeant Marine Corps Brad Clark.

These East Texas heroes have a unique perspective on what is happening. They have experienced and seen the horrors of war.

“No one really understands unless you see it, the evil that they’re capable of,” said Clark.

These veterans were truly heartbroken watching the events play out overseas. They said it feels as though they were mourning the loss of their own brothers and sisters.

“I cried last night for two hours for the marines and corpsmen. I wept over it last night. My heart breaks for their family and I’m sure that this is not the end of the death that we will see,” said Clark.

The veterans feel this situation could have been handled better.

“We should have gotten all of the citizens out. We should have never given a date of when we were leaving,” said Clark.

“It’s horrible that we’re still losing lives over there, and this could’ve been handled a lot differently over there I believe,” said Wilson.

American veterans are mourning the circumstances and the losses happening in Afghanistan; and pray every night for their brothers and sisters in uniform.