TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In 2021, East Texas experienced a historic winter storm causing wine grapes to go dormant, slowing down their growth.

“Since Uri, a number of other weather events have really stressed our vines even the ones that were doing okay,” said Michael Cook, Viticulture Program Specialist North Texas, Texas A&M AgriLife.

“We are already anticipating a recovery, it takes about a couple of years to fully recover from something like that,” said Alex Lee, Kiepersol Winemaker.

Now two years later and after Texas got an actual spring season, a healthy crop is ahead.

“Grapevines grew very well we had for most vineyards, again, good fruit set,” said Cook.

“It was a pretty warm year, but we were pretty happy with what we got in the season,” said Lee.

The grapes are tested daily for sweetness, and then once the grapes are ready, they’re picked from the vine and the winemaking process begins with fermentation.

“They are actively fermenting as we speak, we’ve got a couple that already finished with fermenting, and then we’re going to get into some barreling and fining and bottling going into the rest of the year here,” said Lee.

Kiepersol winemaker Alex Lee in Tyler says the weather helped keep the acidity and lowered the PH levels. This means they will be making more soft reds and rosés.

“For whites, they should really shine this year because that acid and low PH really has come through,” said Cook.

Now East Texas winemakers are beginning the process for next year’s crop, and the hope is it will be even better.