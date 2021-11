TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas firefighter sadly passed away Monday night while battling a fire in Titus County.

Ross Eastbrook, a member of the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (TLVFD), collapsed while the department was servicing a structure fire.

A statement said that Eastbrook and the TLVFD were assisting the Mount Pleasant Department, but did not specify where.

The State Fire Marshal will conduct a line-of-duty death investigation, which is standard procedure.