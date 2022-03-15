BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – First responders in Bowie County are feeling the impact of the spike in gas prices, especially for the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department.

“Many of our first responders, EMS personnel are actually going in their personal vehicle,” said C-5 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitch Akin. “Every time we go out on an emergency call, it comes out of our own pockets.”

The department operates two fire stations in Leary and Red Lick, Texas. Akin says they have already used about 50% of their budget for fuel costs, and he expects a shortfall by the end of the summer. The chief says they’ve been looking at other options to help combat the high fuel costs.

“We have been talking with a local bulk fuel supplier about setting up our own diesel tank,” said Akin. “But it’s also going to come to an expense we’ve not budgeted for.”

The department currently has 22 volunteer firefighters. Despite facing new challenges, firefighters say they’re committed to serving the community.

“We will not stop doing what we’re doing. We will continue to provide services for the community, that’s what we’re here for, and although it will be a strain on our pocketbooks, the community will continue to get its service.”

The fire department relies on emergency service District 4 for funding.