TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are choosing to stay indoors this week to escape the cold.

But what can you do if you do not have anywhere to go?

You can go to a local warming center.

Errin Dixon is working to get as many people as he can off the streets and into a warming center.

“(We) try to get an accurate account of who was in the woods before the ice storm and get them into a shelter and out of the cold,” says Erin Dixon, with the Hiway 80 rescue mission.

Dixon knows the pain the cold can bring.

“I was homeless from 2005 to 2011. That’s when God came to me and said ‘are you sick and tired of being sick and tired,’” says Dixon. He’s seen between 60 and 80 people in the last two days.

Despite those numbers not everyone is open to the idea getting help.

“Just come in here and just warm up. Get some coffee in the body and sit down and let’s talk about how we can best move you out of the situation that you’re in,” says Dixon.

This shelter is a part of the city of Tyler’s cold-weather plan. It’s one of the few designated warming centers across all of East Texas.

Employees are also encouraging people to go to places like the Salvation Army after the shelter closes.

” (It’s) so important to be able to give back and also make them feel at home here at the salvation army and also to Tyler and make sure they understand that we are here to help,” says Travesia Chevis, with the Salvation Army.

Hiway 80 is a daytime warming center. They’re open from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Just bring them down here and we’ll do what we can to help,” says Dixon.

Right now, the Salvation Army in Tyler is the only 24 hour shelter in all of Smith County.