TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the height of the pandemic, East Texas couples can’t wait to get married which has caused an increase of work for bakeries, venues and planners and supply chain issues have not helped the matter.

“One of the wedding industry programs quoted that 2022 was going to be the most weddings ever since the 1980s,” said Shamica Sweat, the owner and lead planner of Shamica & Co Event Planning and Design.

COVID caused a lot of headaches for brides and the day they have always dreamed of and spent months planning was ripped out from under them.

“During COVID, a lot of people were scared,” said Sweat. “A lot of people were kind of afraid to get out and party.”

Now that many COVID restrictions have been lifted, couples have been rushing to the alter. Venues have been trying to keep up with demand.

“It has almost doubled from what last year was and it’s been great,” said Clay Kell, owner of Kalico Creek Venue. “It’s been a blessing for sure.”

Wedding supplies have been harder to get due to the rising costs.

“You’re dealing with an influx of brides, grooms, and couples, in general, are looking for florals, especially over the top florals and events for their weddings,” said Sweat. ” Florals have definitely been an area where there is a shortage.”

Between the venue, florals and even a dress, couples were already looking to spend a pretty penny before COVID, but now everything is so much more expensive due to supply chain issues.

“Wedding cake pricing, I can tell you, has already gone up and that’s due to a domino effect,” said Denise Neal, the owner of Village Bakery.

The day these brides have budgeted, saved for and dreamed about may look different. Dresses have been taking longer to come in, cake prices have been increasing and the issue of finding flowers has been increasing.

“I can tell you that a cake I booked a year and a half ago now has about a $150 difference between that year and right now,” said Neal.

A few years ago, you could do a wedding for about $30,000 and now the average cost of a wedding is $50,000.

“Don’t be afraid of the price, just be smart about how you use the money available to you,” said Sweat.

Wedding planners, venues and bakeries have already seen bookings for 2023, some already being halfway booked.