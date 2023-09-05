TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Over the month of August our crews covered dozens of wildfires across East Texas that scorched thousands of acres.

Burn bans first started going into effect about a month ago. Since then, first responders have battled 100’s of fires of all sizes. Smith County Fire crews alone responded to 160 in the month of August.

East Texas counties are entering the second month of current 90 day burn bans. Despite summer wrapping up, hot and dry conditions continue.

“We have seen a little bit of rain over the past couple of weeks, but its not nearly enough. It’s gonna take a sizeable amount before we start discussing any changes to the current burn ban,” said Smith County Fire Marshal, Paul Findley.

In late August, wildfires in Panola, Shelby, Trinity, and Rusk counties scorched hundred of acres.

The cause for those wildfires has not yet been determined.

Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer, Sean Dugan says “We’ve just had so many fires going… I haven’t looked into the causes of them.”

On Aug. 9, Smith County fire departments responded to a record breaking fire related calls in a single day for the month, with 31 calls in 24 hours.

“22 grass fires alone in that one day, two illegal burnings, one structure fire and some fire alarms,” said Findley.

Officials say a grass fire on highway 110 seems to have started by downed powerlines or possibly an automobile, while the fire off CR- 381 is still being investigated.

Both burned on that same day, Aug. 9.

“The incident might be over but we may still be doing follow up work on that,” said Findley.

In Smith County there have been 80 calls for illegal burning and 40 citations written.

Those citations are punishable with a fine of up to $500.

“9 out of 10 fires or 90% of fires, or wildfires that occur in in Texas are man made, caused by some form of human activity,” said Dugan.