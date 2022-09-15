ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer noted she “had blood on her person and she admitted to shooting her boyfriend.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded to location where officials said the incident occurred and located John Carnahan, 49, to be deceased.

Reynolds has been booked into jail, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.