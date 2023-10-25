CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Atlanta woman has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the State Independent Living Council.

Abbott’s office announced on Wednesday the appointment of Lisa Thompson, of Atlanta, along with four others to the council.

According to a press release, Thompson will serve for a term set to expire on June 20, 2025. The council serves as a resource to state and local organizations on independent living, according to the release, and serves on related issues for people with disabilities.

Thompson is the current External Affairs Officer for the City of Texarkana and is an adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. She is a member of multiple local development councils and committees including the Opportunities, Inc. board of directors.