CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer.

Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car was making several U-turns and stopping in the road with their hazard lights on.

Officer Marty Spriggs found the vehicle on East Main Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over. Then, a pursuit began. Two more officers assisted with the chase that went on North William Street and moved north towards the Atlanta High School.

The vehicle then turned onto SportsPlex Drive and headed into the Eastwood Apartments, where the vehicle crashed into another car that was parked. Police said the reckless driver did not exit the vehicle, and they backed into the patrol car and the other parked vehicle, while officers were trying to get the driver out of the car. An officer was injured in the process.

The vehicle then accelerated toward another officer, but no one was hurt. The car then traveled back to East Main Street. Authorities said the vehicle reached high speeds through the city and almost crashed with other cars and ran cars off the road before reaching Loop 59.

The vehicle was still going fast on Loop 59 through the intersection at Emma Lena Way and drove to Queen City. Queen City officials shut down the intersections in their city while the pursuit continued, and they also took calls from Atlanta while police were involved in the chase.

Officers said they discovered the vehicle they were following had been stolen the same day from Texarkana, Texas.

The pursuit went on and headed north on US Highway 59 into Bowie County. Authorities used spike strips on the car in Bowie County. The driver still traveled north and went on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic.

Spike strips were used a second time near South Lake Drive. The vehicle swerved from one side of the road to the other and crashed into some cars that were parked in the 2500 block of South Lake Drive.

A Bowie County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash due to the pursuit but was not seriously injured.

Winston, who was driving the car was taken to a local hospital by LifeNet EMS, and she suffered minor injuries due to the crash. She was later booked into the Bi-State Justice Facility for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Police said Winston could face other charges.

“The Atlanta Police Department wishes the injured Atlanta Police Department Officer, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, and Ms. Winston a speedy and complete healing of their injuries sustained as a result of the pursuit,” said police.