CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday.

Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The following agencies worked on this investigation: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Bullard Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Further details were not yet available from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.