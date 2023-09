NAPLES, Texas (KETK) – A 55-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Sept. 11 traveling westbound on SH 77.

Preliminary investigations conducted by DPS found that the driver failed to drive in a single lane and struck a disabled trailer. The driver, identified as Karen Wommack of Naples, is reported to have not worn a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation with no additional information available.