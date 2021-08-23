East Texas woman killed, 2 teenagers in critical condition after wreck near Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Brownsboro woman was killed and two teenagers are in critical condition after a major wreck Sunday afternoon near Tyler.

A DPS report states that at 1:08 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Spur 364 near Lindsey Park and a 2014 Nissan Sentra was coming in the opposite direction.

The Chevrolet crossed over the center line “for an unknown reason” and hit the Nissan. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 19-year-old Jeffrey Harmon, a Tyler native. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in critical condition.

The driver of the Sentra was 48-year-old Holly Lewis, of Brownsboro, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old girl, a passenger in Lewis’ car whose name was not released, was also taken to UT Health in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.