East Texas woman killed in car crash after hitting trees

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine.

A preliminary DPS report states that 73-year-old Marcella McDonald, a Palestine native, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city.

Her car went off the right side of the road for an “undetermined reason,” struck a culvert and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Karen Taylor. The investigation is still ongoing.