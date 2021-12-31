East Texas woman killed in car crash after hitting trees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car crash image

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine.

A preliminary DPS report states that 73-year-old Marcella McDonald, a Palestine native, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city.

Her car went off the right side of the road for an “undetermined reason,” struck a culvert and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Karen Taylor. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51