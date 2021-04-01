East Texas woman killed in fiery head-on 18-wheeler crash that involved a DPS trooper’s patrol car

GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed in a fiery, head-on crash that involved a DPS trooper and two other vehicles Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on HWY 94 just six miles west of Groveton at 6:45 p.m.

A preliminary report said that 35-year-old Chad Deford, of Livingston, was driving an 18-wheeler that was towing a pole trailer east on HWY 94. Coming in the opposite direction was State Trooper Brady Germeroth, a 37-year-old from Crockett.

The report states that Germeroth “identified a traffic violation on another eastbound vehicle and made a U-turn.”

As his patrol car was trying to re-enter the eastbound lane, Deford’s 18-wheeler swerved into the westbound lane, hitting a Jeep head-on. The Jeep was driven by 53-year-old Melanie Painter, of Groveton.

Deford’s 18-wheeler then crossed back into the eastbound lane and struck the back of Germeroth’s patrol car. The vehicle rolled off the road, turning onto its passenger side and caught on fire.

Painter was taken to Crockett Medical Center, where she later died. Deford and Germeroth were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and it remains unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.