LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas woman is one of just 11 student parents around the United States who will help share higher education policy for others like them.

Karlee Knuth is a single mother enrolled in the Buckner Family Pathways in Longview and studying at the University of Texas at Tyler. She’s been selected to a national advisory board, the Postsecondary Success for Parents Initiative, through the Aspen Institute.

“I am really excited about working with the other student parent advisors and the Ascend team to overcome the many challenges student parents face all over the country,” said Knuth.

Knuth and the others selected will be the leading voices in the growing movement to address the needs of the one in five college students in the U.S. raising children.

“As more policymakers and institution leaders realize that supporting the success of student parents benefits everyone, we need solutions that are informed directly by those who are directly affected by policy decisions. These 11 incredible students and alumni will not only inform our work at Ascend, they will drive forward the change in their schools, communities, and beyond,” said David Croom, associate director of postsecondary success.

Knuth is participating in monthly virtual meetings and biannual in-person convenings with the group. She is the mother of two boys and is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurial studies.

The goal of Buckner Family Pathways is to break generational cycles of poverty and open the door for self-sufficiency. In 2021, 92% of successful program graduates maintained self-sufficiency after 90 days of exiting the program.