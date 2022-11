WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities.

Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at 903-760-1008.

If people submit tips to officials they could receive up to $500 in cash, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.