TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Texarkana said on Friday they are searching for a woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Sadami Slick is believed to have wandered away from her home on Larry Street off of Moores Lane earlier Friday morning and has not been seen since.

Slick is 5’6″, 115 pounds and officials said they believe she walked away from the property.

“Detectives are asking that you check your backyards and cameras if you live in the general area, officials said. “In previous incidents, she was found when she entered someone else’s property one time and at Red River Credit Union another time.”

Anyone who sees Slick is asked to call 911 immediately.