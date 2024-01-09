TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves in the Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone on a mission to make a difference in the community by guiding the way to self-sufficiency.

Meet Julee Rachels of Longview, the CEO and founder of Heartisans Marketplace.

“Heartisans came out of a need for women in our area to be able to get back into the workforce,” said Rachels.

No matter what situations got these ladies off track, Rachels helps them hop back on the train to success.

“We career match, look at all her interests and abilities and where she would fit in a career in our community and be able to make a difference,” said Rachels. “We help her achieve that.”

They assist these women with everything they need to feel prepared, including resumes and what to wear to mock interviews.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the hard work that these women do that come through our program. They want change in their lives,” said Rachels. “It’s hard work, and they’re willing to put the work in.”

She keeps people grounded with her faith-based program.

“Our success is that our community supports us through shopping in our store or coming and volunteering with us by donating,” said Rachels.

The primary source of funding for Heartisans is the retail store.

“Our back building is our production building,” said Rachels. “We have two employees, and the rest of that building is community volunteers.”

Rachels is crafting opportunities for higher education and better-paying jobs for local ladies and lifting them up along the way.