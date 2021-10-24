East Texas World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- A local Navy veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday.

A party was held in Jacksonville for Carl Daniels, a World War II veteran who was stationed in the South Pacific and helped repair ships.

The event on Sunday happened in the fellowship hall at Central Baptist.

Daniels’ friends and family were there to enjoy the festivities with him, and there was also cake.

The veteran said he felt blessed to be surrounded by his loved ones.

He also talked about some of his favorite hobbies, which include gardening.

“Well, we’ll start with peas. I mean all of them, watermelon, peas, just whatever was growing in this part of the country. I never did sell anything, I just shared it.”