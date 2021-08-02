East Texas wrestling team puts show on in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The League of Lions Wrestling hosted their first ever Rock and Wrestling festival at the Country River Club in Tyler.

East Texans were ready to rock and watch wresting. The event’s organizer said he wanted to give East Texans something fun and exciting to do this summer.

“It’s people being together after being isolated for so long because of COVID and the mandates,” Ben Stuart, the coordinator and booker of the event said. “It’s just wonderful to see a crown in one place at one time again.”

Fans of music and pro wrestling came to jam out.

The event was complete with a lineup of East Texas bands like Athens-based Twist of Cain and Marshall’s League of Lions Wrestling, a professional wrestling company revolving around family.

“My family is really involved in professional wrestling with me,” Chris Preston, the owner League of Lions, said. “They’re my biggest support system.”

The event had one main purpose, entertaining East Texans while supporting local talent and businesses.

“We want to keep everything in the community and really build up the local scene. A lot of COVID has really hurt local and small business owners,” Stuart said.

The event was half concert and half wrestling show.

Organizers said the event was a success and that they were already planning their next rock and wrestling event.