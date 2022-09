SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All eastbound lanes on I-20 near mile marker 552 are closed in Smith County after an 18-wheeler rolled over in a crash, said the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said there were no major injuries, and a hazmat team was called to the scene due to a chemical spill.

DPS is trying to clear the wreck and traffic is backed up. Authorities did not share how long it will take to open the highway again.