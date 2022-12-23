TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road.

They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now being provided with shelter through this arctic blast. According to SPCAETX, the SNIPPET clinic is going to do a free spay on the mother of the puppies.

The SPCA of East Texas provided the owners with two dog houses and some dog food for their remaining dogs.

Photos courtesy of SPCA of East Texas

Photos courtesy of SPCA of East Texas

Photos courtesy of SPCA of East Texas

Photos courtesy of SPCA of East Texas

“This is why it is so important for us to have these supplies on hand to give out to the community. Especially with the weather changing to dangerous freezing temperatures. We are still very much in need of more dog houses, blankets and supplies.” SPCA of East Texas

For more information visit SPCA of East Texas online.