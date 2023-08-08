NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Eaton Corporation will be expanding their manufacturing facility for voltage regulators, Cooper Power Systems LLC, an Eaton Corporation PLC subsidiary, in Nacogdoches.

“Eaton is making a $100 million investment to expand our Nacogdoches, Texas operations and respond to the unprecedented need for critical power distribution infrastructure to support electrification, grid modernization, and resilience,” Eaton Senior Vice President Guillaume Laur said. “The investment doubles Eaton’s production capacity of voltage regulators and three-phase transformers. The strong labor market and partnership with the Nacogdoches community helped guide our decision to invest here and continue our decades-long commitment to manufacturing in East Texas.”

Laur said the project is expected to create about 218 jobs in the community with their Eaton team in Nacogdoches planning to grow to more than 625. When fully operational, the expanded facility will have more than $500 million in annual economic impact.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Nacogdoches as we celebrate Eaton Corporation’s decision to expand its existing facility here, bringing with it the promise of more than 200 new jobs for our talented workforce,” Nacogdoches Mayor Randy Johnson said. “This expansion not only demonstrates Eaton’s confidence in our city’s potential but also reaffirms their commitment to our community. We are proud to be the chosen destination for this significant growth and to serve such an important role in securing our nation’s electrical grid.”

A Texas enterprise grant of $1,962,000 has been extended to Eaton’s Cooper Power Systems.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Eaton Corporation for continuing to invest in Nacogdoches for the last fifty years,” Johnson said. “Together, we will forge a brighter future, fostering innovation, prosperity, and a stronger, more vibrant city for all.”