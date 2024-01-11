EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Edgewood ISD announced on Thursday they are mourning the passing of two of their elementary students.

The school district said Wilhelm and Brantley Read passed Wednesday night, and school counselors are available to assist both students and staff.

“These deaths will have a major impact on our students and staff,” the school district said. “Even if students are not in the same class, grade or campus, they may be affected. There is no limit on the effects of grief.”

The Edgewood Baseball and Softball Association said the two boys and their father, David Read, died in a house fire last night and Sonic in Edgewood is accepting financial assistance for their mother.

“These precious boys spent many happy days playing on our fields and we will forever cherish their memory,” the baseball association said.

The school district expressed their condolences to the family, and asked the community to join them in praying for the family during this time.

Anyone interested in contacting the counseling team for their student is asked to contact the campus office at 903-896-4332.