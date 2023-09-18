WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department confirmed Edgewood Chief of Police David Hammonds died on Monday.

Wills Point PD said Hammonds served in law enforcement and in the community for several decades.

“Tonight we ask for prayers for the Hammonds family and everyone with the City of Edgewood. Chief Hammonds was not only a great man with decades dedicated to law enforcement, he was also actively involved in the community!!! We will miss you sir “ Wills Point Police Department

The Van Police Department also shared a statement and offered condolences to the Hammonds family.