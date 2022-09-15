EDOM, Texas (KETK) – This years Edom Art Festival is taking place Oct. 8 and 9. The festival, which was first held in 1972, brings artists from all over the region to East Texas to exhibit their art.

The event is organized by the Edom Craft Community, a nonprofit ran by the local artists, many of whom have moved to Edom because of the reputation of the Festival.



“Children brought here in the 70’s, are now bringing their children and grandchildren. There have been family reunions meeting on the grounds, sharing a picnic, and what a great way to introduce the generations to art and this special lifestyle chosen by so many creative souls,” said Beth Brown, Director of the Edom Craft Community.

For more info you can visit click here or call 903 258 5192.