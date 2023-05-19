TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The current state of egg prices is moving in a positive direction and that’s good news for people who love to buy them.

“Egg prices are coming down, “said David Anderson, Professor and Extension Specialist at Texas A&M University.

But why did they get so high in the first place?

“Part of the reason why we got to such high prices had to do with high path avian influenza,” said Amy Smith, Vice President, Advanced Economic Solutions.

Last week, wholesale egg prices dropped to 85 cents per dozen which was down from a record of $5.46 in December and around $3.54 during the Easter holiday.

Do shoppers have to wait a little longer for lower prices though?

Anderson says he’s confident prices will go down.

“I tend to expect prices to continue to fall,” Anderson added. “Now, the big wild card really is avian influenza and if that truly wanes and we don’t have a reoccurrence of that in our egg laying flocks then I think we’ll continue to see production grow and some lower prices because of it.”

Feed costs are also declining, which also helps stabilize prices.

“Corn prices, soybean meal compared to a year ago, they are cheaper right now too,” said Anderson. “That’s reducing costs to the egg producers and so I think that’s also helping and going to contribute to some lower prices over time.”

We checked egg prices at several East Texas stores this week. A dozen of grade A eggs average in the $1.70 range.

Anderson says that’s where egg prices were at before avian influenza hit.

Prices in some parts of the county are even as low as $0.99 cents a dozen.

Anderson said the market is currently in a great place which means your dollar is going to buy you more in the coming months.