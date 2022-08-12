KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business.

According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild.

“We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City of Kilgore to get through these difficult times,” Kittner said. “Thank you to everyone for your loyalty and patronage to El Som over the years, and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon or in Longview.”