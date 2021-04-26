Bullard couple killed in car wreck Sunday in Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — An elderly couple from Bullard was killed and a woman from Frankston was injured in a car wreck Sunday afternoon in Frankston.

James Wimberly, and his wife, Bonnie, both 84, died at the scene and Dianna Johnston, 57, was sent to a hospital in Tyler with serious injuries, said the DPS.

Wimberly, driving a Toyota, was struck from behind by Johnston, in a Kia. The impact caused Wimberly to lose control and crash into a tree, the DPS said. Johnston hit a culvert and a sign.

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Texas Highway 155 in Elkhart city limits.

The crash remains under investigation.

