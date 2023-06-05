RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk ISD’s administration staff had to evacuate this morning because of an electrical fire.

According to Rusk ISD superintendent Grey Burton, when power was restored to the building after an outage, it caused a surge to the main electrical panel that caught fire.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage at this time other than the wiring in the building,” Burton said.

Staff will not be able to work there for several days if not a week and Burton said they are examining other spaces where the staff can work from temporarily.