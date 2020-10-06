Electrical outages occur in Wood County after copper thief vandalizes transformer

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Electric Cooperative has been experiencing power outages for the past few hours after a copper thief left damage.

The company said that they have been working hard to get all the outages restored as quickly as possible.

In another update, the Wood County Electric company said that the remaining damages will not be restored until around 10 p.m.

The Wood County Electric Company then came out with another update and said that they have two regulators that are replacements for the one destroyed.

According to the company, after the regulators will be installed and everything is checked, the power will be brought back up.