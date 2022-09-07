TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.

Photo of Dr. Jack courtesy of 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

The school partners with local police, paramedics and firefighters in order to honor 9/11 first responders as well.

“We celebrate this day each year to pay tribute to Dr. Bryan C. Jack, who was killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. We have traditionally honored veterans on this day by inviting family members who have served in the armed forces. We also take this opportunity to recognize first responders for their service,” Principal Brett Shelby said.

Dr. Jack graduated from what is now called Tyler High School in 1970 as a National Merit Scholar. He was awarded the Defense Exceptional Service Medal in 1998 and 2000, according to the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Dr. Jack was 48 years old.