SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County fire officials are expecting elevated fire danger over the weekend.

According to a release from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the National Weather Service is predicting 15-25 mph winds, with higher wind gusts possible, on Saturday and Sunday.

Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Chad Hogue said high winds and low humidity will result in elevated fire danger. Although Smith County is not currently under a burn ban, the Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to refrain from burning.