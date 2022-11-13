JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Elijah’s Retreat in Jacksonville hosted their annual fall festival on Saturday. The fourth annual event was held for children with autism and their families.

Notable features of the festival were food, music, games, and bounce houses.

“Its an opportunity for all the families who come to Elijah’s Retreat to come be a part of a community festival. So its a festival where we accommodate for autism, and we have different sensory zones out here so that they can become a part of the whole festival.” Cheryl Torres, Executive Director at Elijah’s Retreat

The event was well attended, and organizers plan for an even bigger turnout next fall.