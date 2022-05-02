JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Elijah’s Retreat in Jacksonville opened their fourth cabin at a ceremony on Monday.

Elijah’s Retreat provides a 50-acre dude ranch that helps families facing autism. Last year Elijah’s Retreat served 240 families.

“We’re unique in the nation in that it’s a place that the whole family gets to come out here and stay in the cabins,” Elijah’s Retreat Director Cheryl Torres said. “They’re two bedroom cabins with a full kitchen, washer and dryer.”

At the retreat, guests are taken on ranch hand experiences where they can feed and interact with animals. They even offer equine therapy to autistic kids and their siblings.

“It’s amazing to be able to see these kids unplugged from technology and just outside playing again,” Torres said. “Just playing in the fields, playing in the playgrounds, getting dirty, interacting with the animals, but most of all facing their fears with these horses.”

The fourth cabin was partially fundraised through East Texas Giving Day, where they raised more than $10,000, but many local organizations helped the dream become a reality.

“That’s the greatest thing in the world– just giving that kid a chance to succeed and overcome their fear, because that will then transfer to the next thing they want to do that they’re afraid of,” Torres said. “It will propel their life and just open doors for them.”