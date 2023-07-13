ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – Brighton Bedre is a 7-year-old Elkhart 2nd grader and she was just crowned Miss Elementary America 2nd grade.

“It felt ok, I thought my friend was going to win,” said Brighton Bedre, Miss Elementary America 2nd grade.

“We could not be more proud of her accomplishment,” said Christine Bedre, Brighton’s Mother.

Back in November, she won the state title for Texas and her journey began.

“It’s been life-changing for her, and it has taught her self-confidence, it has taught her how to advocate for others, how to teach other children, to give back,” said Christine.

Along with the crown, she has to complete community service through a platform of her choosing. Brighton chose a cause close to her heart called the Crayon Initiative.

“We collect crayons all over, then they send them to us if it’s really far away, then we send it to the Crayon Initiative and they melt them down to make new crayons,” said Brighton.

Photo courtesy of Sheldon Smith

She will also travel around to different schools to talk about BRAVE: building respect and values for everyone. Her mother Christine Bedre said she can’t wait for Brighton to experience everything that is in store for her on this journey.

“I hope she has fun, embraces it and whatever it is that the organization has to offer, that she just takes it and remembers it, and that it molds and transforms her into whatever it is that God has intended for her to do,” Christine.

When asked what advice she has for other girls looking to compete in pageants she said this:

“Just practice, practice, practice. Practice makes permanent,” said Brighton.

Now she looks ahead to her very busy future career.

“Be a teacher during the week and a nail artist every Sunday and be a vet every Saturday,” said Brighton.

She said she can’t wait to compete again.