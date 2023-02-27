ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy signed the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge to help protect the endangered North American migratory monarch butterfly.

The pledge was signed on Feb. 21, and the North American butterfly was deemed endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) said. The eastern populations of this species have declined by 90%, and the western populations have dropped by 99% over the past few years, according to the NWF.

Through the pledge, cities are promising to help create a nice habitat for these beautiful butterflies and to educate residents, so they can plant monarch gardens at their homes.

Dozens of cities have signed this promise across the country, including 19 Texas towns. Arlington, Austin, League City, Plano, San Antonio and more have taken the pledge. Elkhart has also decided they are going to create a garden for pollinators at City Hall or in the community through this initiative.

NWF: How can people help butterflies?

Residents can participate in the Gardening for Wildlife program and replace lawns with native milkweed and nectar plants that are the sole food source for monarch caterpillars and blooming wildflowers and shrubs for adult butterflies.

Do not use pesticides in your gardens, and only plant native plants that are free of pesticides.

Encourage local leaders to join the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, which supports habitat restoration, citizen science, environmental education and local policy change to benefit monarch butterflies.