LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A beloved rhinoceros at the Ellen Trout Zoo died Wednesday night after contracting a bacterial disease.

Paddy, the female Southern White Rhinoceros, arrived at the zoo in September of 2014 as a mate for Bwana, a male rhinoceros.

“She was a favorite of guests and staff alike,” according to the zoo. “She had a personality of her own and could be quite cooperative or, sometimes, a bit cantankerous.”

Paddy was under veterinary supervision at the time of her death. A complete necropsy is being performed at Texas A&M University to help determine the exact cause of death.

“The animal care staff that took care of Paddy are deeply saddened by her passing,” the zoo said in a release. “She was 28 years and 7 months old.”